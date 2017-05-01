Mother's Day Gift of Italian Olive Oil and Wood Olive Boat
What better way to celebrate Mother's Day than with a premium extra virgin olive oil from Tuscany and a wooden olive boat. Bring the taste and elegance of Mediterranean dining into your home?" GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gourmet Living's Mother's Day gift set includes a 500 ml bottle of extra virgin olive oil from Tuscany, Italy and a natural olive wood olive boat handcrafted in Tunisia.
