Managing Director of Operations leaving Greenwich Public Schools
Greenwich Public Schools Managing Director of Operations James F. Hricay has accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent for Business with the Pelham Union Free School District, Pelham, NY, effective July 1, 2017. less Greenwich Public Schools Managing Director of Operations James F. Hricay has accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent for Business with the Pelham Union Free School District, Pelham, NY, effective July ... more GREENWICH - After two years with the district, Managing Director of Operations James Hricay will move on from Greenwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|12 hr
|BPT
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|21 hr
|Ashton
|86
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|Tue
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC