Man wanted for Greenwich robberies arrested in San Diego area
According to investigators, 34-year-old David Byers of Solana Beach, California, was wanted for the robberies of the Chase Bank on East Putnam Avenue and the Citgo Gas Station on the Post Road. Leads developed by Greenwich Police, with the assistance of the FBI, determined that Byers has returned to Caifornia.
