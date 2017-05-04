Man arrested in CA in connection with...

Man arrested in CA in connection with Greenwich bank robberies

The man police say robbed a Chase Bank in Greenwich twice in 24 hours and a Citgo station is a fitness model from California. Michael Stokes, a famous photographer known for taking pictures of wounded veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan, has worked with Byers in the past.

