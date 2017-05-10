Joseph Dillaway Sawyer developed a planned community in Old Greenwich ...
Joseph Dillaway Sawyer developed a planned community in Old Greenwich around the turn of the 20th century that emulated the lifestyle of an English country estate, complete with fox hunts. Bandleader Guy Lombardo bought the home at 64 Hillcrest Park Road for his parents, and the family lived there from 1935 to 1956.
