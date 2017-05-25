JCC Greenwich to continue discussion on addiction this June

Jackie Lauersdorf holds the obituary she wrote for her sister Rachel about her life and her struggles with drug addiction at the Lauersdorf home in Greenwich, Conn., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2017. Rachel Lauersdorf died at 45. Connecticut is a state hit hard with the opioid epidemic and JCC Greenwich is looking to foster more conversations about addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.