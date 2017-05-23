Jane Bryant Quinn To Speak At Friends Of Nathaniel Witherell Luncheon
Jane Bryant Quinn, a best-selling author and founding editorial director of Daily Voice, will give advice on "how to make your money last" as the featured speaker at the Friends of Nathaniel Witherell's Spring Luncheon in Greenwich. The event will be at the Greenwich Country Club, at 19 Doubling Road, on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. "We know that this will be an exceptional event as Jane Bryant Quinn is knowledgeable, interesting, and relates very well to people who find the world of finance and investment sometimes daunting," says Karen Sadik-Khan, president of the Friends of Nathaniel Witherell.
