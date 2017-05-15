Inside The Secret And Lonely Life Of ...

Inside The Secret And Lonely Life Of Ruth Madoff

When a New York Post reporter knocked on the door of Madoff's Old Greenwich, Connecticut townhouse to ask how she felt about the release of new biopic based on her family's scandal, she responded: "I have nothing to say." The 75-year-old wife of Bernie Madoff, who was responsible for an $18 billion Ponzi scheme, lives a quiet life in her $3,100 a month, one-bedroom condo, The Post reports .

