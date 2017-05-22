In Pictures: For Michael fundraiser held in Darien
Pilots of the Lighthouse boat test its sea-worthiness, including, from left, John Strot and Jeff Bates of Darien, and Chris Fendt of Queens, N.Y., at the "For Michael Taylor" fundraiser event at Weed Beach, on behalf of the nonprofit Shatterproof, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Darien, Conn. less Pilots of the Lighthouse boat test its sea-worthiness, including, from left, John Strot and Jeff Bates of Darien, and Chris Fendt of Queens, N.Y., at the "For Michael Taylor" fundraiser event at Weed Beach, on ... more Ava Belluscio, 5, of Darien, tries out a float at the "For Michael Taylor" fundraiser event at Weed Beach, on behalf of the nonprofit Shatterproof, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Darien, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|Sun
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|May 10
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC