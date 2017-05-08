Huppert drama divides Hearst's Movie ...

Huppert drama divides Hearst's Movie & A Martini meet-up in...

The Isabelle Huppert film "Things to Come" didn't get as much attention in this country as her other 2016 vehicle, "Elle," which earned the French actress an Oscar nomination, but this story of a successful Paris college professor whose life unravels in a few weeks' time triggered a spirited discussion after our Avon Theatre Movie & A Martini screening. Actually, the beverage for this event was white wine, rather than martinis, supplied by our co-sponsor, the Alliance Francaise of Greenwich , which has monthly French Cinematheque screenings at the nonprofit theater.

