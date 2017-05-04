Greenwich's Western Middle School Names Permanent Assistant Principal
Kerry Gavin, a Greenwich Public Schools educator for 14 years, has been appointed assistant principal for Western Middle School after serving in the interim role since August. The position at Western was open due to the appointment of former WMS assistant principal Tom Healy as principal for Central Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|22 hr
|Jose
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|May 4
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 30
|BPT
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC