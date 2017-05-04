Greenwich's Western Middle School Nam...

Greenwich's Western Middle School Names Permanent Assistant Principal

Kerry Gavin, a Greenwich Public Schools educator for 14 years, has been appointed assistant principal for Western Middle School after serving in the interim role since August. The position at Western was open due to the appointment of former WMS assistant principal Tom Healy as principal for Central Middle School.

