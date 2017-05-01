Greenwich's Drew Marzullo heads to Hartford in support of...
The Connecticut General Assembly is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would ban the controversial practice of change therapy and Selectman Drew Marzullo said he will be on hand to support it. Change therapy attempts to use therapy or counseling to change a person's sexual orientation from homosexuality or bisexuality to heterosexuality.
