Greenwich Town Hall free film screeni...

Greenwich Town Hall free film screening tonight, "Borderline"

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Greenwich Town Hall, the film "Borderline" will be screened, followed by a panel discussion with the director/producer, a person with Borderline Personality Disorder and a therapist who works with those suffering from the disorder. GREENWICH - Tonight the Town Hall will host a free screening and panel discussion of the film "Borderline," in honor of Mental Health Month.

