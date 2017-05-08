Greenwich Town Hall free film screening tonight, "Borderline"

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Greenwich Town Hall, the film "Borderline" will be screened, followed by a panel discussion with the director/producer, a person with Borderline Personality Disorder and a therapist who works with those suffering from the disorder. less Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Greenwich Town Hall, the film "Borderline" will be screened, followed by a panel discussion with the director/producer, a person with Borderline Personality Disorder and a therapist ... more GREENWICH - Tonight the Town Hall will host a free screening and panel discussion of the film "Borderline," in honor of Mental Health Month.

