Greenwich police continue search for more info on human remains

Dozens of police officers, assisted by forensics experts and the FBI, conducted a labor-intensive search of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park in Old Greenwich, Conn. Monday, May 8, 2017 as part of the ongoing investigation into the discovery of skeletal remains found in the park on April 25. The area is heavily littered with some litter suggesting late-night partying and other suggesting long-term habitation.

