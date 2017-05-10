Greenwich Man Charged With Cheating Unemployment Out Of $11K
A Greenwich man has been charged with fraudulently collecting more than $11,000 in unemployment benefits, according to the office of the Chief State's Attorney. Marcus Deloatch, 53, was arrested Monday and charged with one count each of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud.
