Greenwich harbor plan delayed again
After expectations for a late spring approval, the Harbor Management Commission will not present a Harbor Management Plan to the Representative Town Meeting until at least the fall. The reason is the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the commission have still not agreed on the plan's language.
