Greenwich beauty queen reflects on her loss at Miss USA and...

Miss Connecticut's heart swelled with gratitude as she stood before the audience in Las Vegas last week representing her state at Miss USA 2017. The 27-year-old emerged on the stage that May 14 night after Cirque de Soleil acrobats and dancers dazzled audiences across the United States who were prepared to watch the most beautiful, admirable women in the country compete for the pageant title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.