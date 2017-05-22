Greenwich artists among stars at Curtain Call event
Dancing With The Stars Judges' Choice Award-winner, Sharon Jerry-Collins, and her professional dance partner, Billy Blanks, Jr.during their performance at Curtain Call's annual fundraiser held Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Stamford, Conn. less Dancing With The Stars Judges' Choice Award-winner, Sharon Jerry-Collins, and her professional dance partner, Billy Blanks, Jr.during their performance at Curtain Call's annual fundraiser held ... more Darien business owner Kevin Kane and his professional dance partner, Suzanne Vita Palazzo, during their performance at Curtain Call's Dancing with the Stars fundraiser at which they earned the Peoples' Choice Award.
