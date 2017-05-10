Greenwich Alternative High School to get makeover
Over the past five years, enrollment in Greenwich's alternative program, tucked away on Riverside Avenue and which currently targets students who are lacking the course credits to graduate on time or may have emotional or behavioral issues, has dropped by 82 percent to 24 students. "Literally, we were on the brink of extinction," said Greenwich High School Headmaster Chris Winters .
