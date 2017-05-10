Gracious Home: Greenwich resident tries to beat dim retail odds

Gracious Home CEO and longtime Greenwich resident Robert Morrison stands in the middle of the luxury home goods store's re-opened location on the Upper East Side in New York City, N.Y., on Friday, April 28, 2017. Gracious Home went bankrupt in December 2016 and has since re-opened with hopes of attracting an investor to give the brand new life.

