Gofer Ice Cream pops up in Wilton

Gofer Ice Cream is opening its fifth location at 379 Danbury Road in Wilton, in space previously occupied by a Rockwell Art & Framing shop that is now in Wilton Center. Gofer has year-round locations in Darien, Stamford and Greenwich, where it is based, as well as a seasonal location in the town's Riverside neighborhood.

