From the archive: June 12, 1992

Baroness Amber Wolsvander Wel van Heemstra helps James Barker, left, choose a gift at Parfumerie Douglas on Greenwich Avenue on Friday, June 12, 1992. Members of a Greenwich High School buddy program for the intellectually disabled would meet behind Woolworth's that morning to shop along the Avenue between 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. and then eat lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.