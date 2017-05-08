Flat tire leads to DWI arrest: cops
Police came across a car stopped in the roadway on Sherwood Avenue Sunday morning around 2 a.m., in the northwest corner of town. The driver of the vehicle was then arrested for driving while intoxicated.
