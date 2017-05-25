Flags return to Theis Bridge in Greenwich
The Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company lead by Assistant Chief John Pugni, pictured here erecting an American Flag, along with other volunteers, put up the yearly flag display along the David N. Theis Memorial Bridge in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday evening, May 25, 2017. less The Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company lead by Assistant Chief John Pugni, pictured here erecting an American Flag, along with other volunteers, put up the yearly flag display along the David N. Theis Memorial ... more The Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company lead by Assistant Chief John Pugni, left, along with other volunteers, put up the yearly flag display along the David N. Theis Memorial Bridge in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday evening, May 25, 2017.
