Ex-manager stole $106,000 from Riverside store: cops

Read more: Westport News

A former manager of a Riverside convenience store is facing a felony charge of larceny for allegedly stealing more than $100,000. Julienne Julmeus, 23, of Seaside Avenue, Stamford, was taking out thousands of dollars a week from the automatic teller machine at the Sheephill Mobil gas station on East Putnam Avenue, police said.

