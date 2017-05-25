Electrical fire displaces residents a...

Electrical fire displaces residents at Quarry Knoll

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

A downed power line caused electrical fires and damage to the Quarry Knolls residential complex Thursday, and a number of residents have been displaced. The power line was energized after the tree brought it down, and it sent electricity into nearby structures and equipment at the affordable apartment complex in central Greenwich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag May 21 Krags 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
News Conservation takes priority in planning for fut... May 14 America Gentleman... 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training May 12 Wondering 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop May 10 BPT 3
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at May 26 at 3:44PM EDT

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC