Chabad of Greenwich reached out to vi...

Chabad of Greenwich reached out to victim of ISIS atrocities

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Teacher Chani Feldman holds up a card a student made to send to a Syrian refugee at Chabad Lubavitch in Greenwich, Conn. Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... 6 hr okimar 7
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 17 hr Hector 84
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 30 BPT 8
News House with a bloody history (Sep '08) Apr 26 Motherofadisabled... 55
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC