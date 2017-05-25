Back To The Beach: Greenwich Official...

Back To The Beach: Greenwich Officially Opens The Summer Season

Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Memorial Day weekend can only mean one thing for beach fans: The summer season will official begin with the opening of Greenwich Point and Byram Park on Saturday, May 27. Ferry service will be available starting Saturday, June 10, for both Island Beach and Great Captain's Island. The island bathing beach season will run through Sept.

