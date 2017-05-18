Authority pledges major changes to public housing in Greenwich
Greenwich Housing Authority officials have resurrected plans to expand and renovate the Armstrong Court complex in Chickahominy, calling it the first step of an overhaul of public housing throughout town. Plans call for new units to be built at the complex on Hamilton Avenue, followed by renovation of existing buildings and the addition of senior housing.
