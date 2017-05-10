Author Gurwitch visits Greenwich to talk about her newest memoir
Actress, comedian and author Annabelle Gurwitch speaks about her new memoir "Wherever You Go, There They Are" at Back 40 Kitchen in Greenwich, Conn. Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|12 hr
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|Tue
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|May 4
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC