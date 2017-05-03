Art to the Avenue kicks off Thursday
Art to the Avenue, the Greenwich Arts Council's spring celebration on Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, Conn., opens each year on the first Thursday in May and runs to the end of the month. Over100 artists are featured in various Greenwich Avenue and central business district stores.
