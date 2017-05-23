Arrest in central Greenwich purse-snatching

A robbery suspect, accused of a purse-snatching in central Greenwich last November, was apprehended by police and is now facing a raft of felony charges. Aswad "Ozzie" Drummond , 28, of Columbus Avenue, Greenwich, turned himself into police headquarters late last week in connection with a robbery that took place Nov. 30 at 8:40 p.m. on Amogerone Crossway.

