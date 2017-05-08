Annabelle Gurwitch is coming to Greenwich next week to discuss her newest book "Wherever You Go, There They Are" at Back 40 Kitchen on Greenwich Avenue for JCC Greenwich's Banter Over Breakfast at 10 a.m. on May 9. Gurwitch is visiting Greenwich for the second time, and is a New York Times bestselling author, comedian, actress and T.V. show host. less Annabelle Gurwitch is coming to Greenwich next week to discuss her newest book "Wherever You Go, There They Are" at Back 40 Kitchen on Greenwich Avenue for JCC Greenwich's Banter Over Breakfast at 10 a.m. ... more GREENWICH - Annabelle Gurwitch is returning to Greenwich through the Jewish Book Council and JCC Greenwich to talk about crazy families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.