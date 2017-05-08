Annabelle Gurwitch is coming to Green...

Annabelle Gurwitch is coming to Greenwich next week to discuss her...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Annabelle Gurwitch is coming to Greenwich next week to discuss her newest book "Wherever You Go, There They Are" at Back 40 Kitchen on Greenwich Avenue for JCC Greenwich's Banter Over Breakfast at 10 a.m. on May 9. Gurwitch is visiting Greenwich for the second time, and is a New York Times bestselling author, comedian, actress and T.V. show host. less Annabelle Gurwitch is coming to Greenwich next week to discuss her newest book "Wherever You Go, There They Are" at Back 40 Kitchen on Greenwich Avenue for JCC Greenwich's Banter Over Breakfast at 10 a.m. ... more GREENWICH - Annabelle Gurwitch is returning to Greenwich through the Jewish Book Council and JCC Greenwich to talk about crazy families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) 4 hr Wally 43
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Sun Jose 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 5 ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat May 4 steveeB_1 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... May 3 BPT 2
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC