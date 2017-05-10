An Optimum truck on a service call in...

An Optimum truck on a service call in Greenwich, Conn., in September 2015.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

After closing an Optimum Shelton call center last year at a cost of 600 local jobs, broadband company Altice announced a 31 percent increase in adjusted profits in advance of an initial public offering of stock in its U.S. operations. Altice acquired Optimum parent Cablevision in June 2016, overhauling call center operations it inherited in the deal as well as moving to New Jersey its Norwalk anchor studio for News 12 Connecticut, while maintaining news gathering and field service operations in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 18 hr BPT 3
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 5 ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat May 4 steveeB_1 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... May 3 BPT 2
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC