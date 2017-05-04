An Eversource Energy worker in mid-April 2017 in Greenwich, Conn.
Heading into key New Hampshire hearings on a $1.6 billion proposal to tap hydroelectric power in Canada, Eversource Energy reported a slight decline in electricity consumption in the first quarter. Eversource transmits electricity and provides natural gas for 3.7 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with dual headquarters in Boston and Hartford.
