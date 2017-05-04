A medical symposium and panel discussion hosted by JCC Greenwich and the Breast Cancer Alliance will discuss recent developments in breast cancer research with doctors who specialize in separate aspects of detection, prevention and treatment. less A medical symposium and panel discussion hosted by JCC Greenwich and the Breast Cancer Alliance will discuss recent developments in breast cancer research with doctors who specialize in separate aspects of ... more Greenwich, 9-5-96 Breast cancer survivor Mary Waterman, center, founded the Greenwich Breast Cancer Alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.