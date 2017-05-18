A fundraiser for GEMS
From lef:t CarenA's Cos Cobber owner Caren Vizzo, GEMS Executive Director Tracy Schietinger and GEMS Board of Directors member Ann Hagmann outside the Cos Cobber where a fundraiser for GEMS will be held May 24, From lef:t CarenA's Cos Cobber owner Caren Vizzo, GEMS Executive Director Tracy Schietinger and GEMS Board of Directors member Ann Hagmann outside the Cos Cobber where a fundraiser for GEMS will be held May 24, From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 50 percent of the proceeds from the day's worth of meals and drinks at the restaurant at 31 East Putnam Ave. will go to helping pay for vehicles and services for the town's private EMS service. "GEMS is a very important resource in our town," Vizzo said.
