A Frosty Friday for Malloy, GOP Over $350M in borrowing
The battle to balance Connecticut's budget spilled over onto its credit card today at the Bond Commission, where the prospect of more borrowing sparked what Gov. Dannel P. Malloy called one of his "weirder" confrontations with legislators. Malloy and two Republican legislators who sit on the commission, Sen. Scott Frantz of Greenwich and Rep. Chris Davis of Ellington, sparred over the necessity for hundreds of millions of dollars in approved borrowing.
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|21 hr
|Wondering
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Wed
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|May 4
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
