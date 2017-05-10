A Frosty Friday for Malloy, GOP Over $350M in borrowing

The battle to balance Connecticut's budget spilled over onto its credit card today at the Bond Commission, where the prospect of more borrowing sparked what Gov. Dannel P. Malloy called one of his "weirder" confrontations with legislators. Malloy and two Republican legislators who sit on the commission, Sen. Scott Frantz of Greenwich and Rep. Chris Davis of Ellington, sparred over the necessity for hundreds of millions of dollars in approved borrowing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.