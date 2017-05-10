5th annual Greenwich Police Day

Braden Wallace, 6, of Greenwich, got to sit on the Harley Davidson police motorcycle of officer Daniel Hendrie during the Greenwich Police Department's fifth annual Police Day at the Greenwich Public Safety Complex in Greenwich, Conn., Saturday, May 13, 2017. The public was given a hands-on opportunity to interact with the police in an event that featured a police motorcycle, the Greenwich Police K-9 Kato, a SWAT vehicle, scuba gear from the Police Marine unit as well as uniformed officers from the various departments of the Greenwich Police.

