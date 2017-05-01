4 new buildings placed on landmark list
Four new properties in Greenwich will be honored with plaques designating them as local landmarks Saturday as the Greenwich Historical Society marks the 30th anniversary of the Landmark Recognition Program with fanfare. The new properties to be land-marked include a modernist home, a library, a country estate and an agricultural building.
