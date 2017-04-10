Will Former Fox Host Gretchen Carlson Of Greenwich Run For The Senate?

As the Connecticut Republican Party looks for a challenger in the 2018 race to take on Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Greenwich household name has been added to the mix, according to the Connecticut Post. Former "Fox & Friends" co-host and Greenwich resident Gretchen Carlson, 50, is being recruited to take on the liberal incumbent, a GOP insider told the Post.

