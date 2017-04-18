Warrant gives details on theft from Greenwich parking department

A combination of law-enforcement tactics resulted in the arrest last week of an account clerk working in the town parking authority helped by an "undercover" operation by two Greenwich police officers who came to the counter to pay parking tickets, then followed the trail of those payments. Investigators later determined that the cash they paid at the counter where Michael Gordon was working never made it into the official receipts for the day - and authorities said Gordon was pocketing the money.

