Venerable Greenwich Art Society celebrates 100th show
The vintage photograph was taken at one of the first exhibitions of the Greenwich Art Society, around 1918, at the Bruce Museum. The vintage photograph was taken at one of the first exhibitions of the Greenwich Art Society, around 1918, at the Bruce Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar '17
|tonsofbabies
|75
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC