Suspect On Loose After Robbing Bank Twice, Stealing Car In Westchester
A three-state manhunt has intensified for a bank robbery suspect who brazenly robbed a Greenwich bank twice as well as a nearby gas station in Cos Cobb before stealing a car in Westchester, according to the Greenwich Police Department. The search began at about 6 p.m., Friday when the suspect engaged Greenwich police in a pursuit onto I-95, where "he bailed out and ran across the highway," police said via Twitter.
