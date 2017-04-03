Survivor Of 'Widowmaker' Heart Attack...

Survivor Of 'Widowmaker' Heart Attack Thanks Greenwich First Responders

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

A team of caring citizens, police officers, paramedics and EMTs saved a man suffering from what could have been a potentially fatal heart attack at a Greenwich country club last month. Greenwich Police said that the man, identified as Mr. Morris, was playing squash at the Round Hill Club last month when he suffered the "widowmaker" and went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Mar 18 America Gentleman... 2
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at April 06 at 3:51PM EDT

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC