Survivor Of 'Widowmaker' Heart Attack Thanks Greenwich First Responders
A team of caring citizens, police officers, paramedics and EMTs saved a man suffering from what could have been a potentially fatal heart attack at a Greenwich country club last month. Greenwich Police said that the man, identified as Mr. Morris, was playing squash at the Round Hill Club last month when he suffered the "widowmaker" and went into sudden cardiac arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Mar 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC