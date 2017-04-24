Sprinkler ban eased in four towns

Although the state's never ending drought is finally improving, Aquarion Water Company is still restricting sprinkler use in four Fairfield County towns. On May 1, Aquarion will remove the full sprinkler irrigation ban and move to a twice-weekly, sprinkler irrigation schedule for customers in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford.

