Skakel lawyers: New evidence possible in Moxley murder case

This file photo taken on Nov. 21, 2013, shows Michael Skakel as he is granted bail at Stamford Superior Court. In a 4-3 decision, a divided Connecticut Supreme Court on Dec. 30, 2016, reinstated the 2002 murder conviction of Skakel in the death of Martha Moxley when both were 15 years old in 1975.

