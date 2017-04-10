Skakel lawyers: New evidence possible...

Skakel lawyers: New evidence possible in Moxley murder case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

This file photo taken on Nov. 21, 2013, shows Michael Skakel as he is granted bail at Stamford Superior Court. In a 4-3 decision, a divided Connecticut Supreme Court on Dec. 30, 2016, reinstated the 2002 murder conviction of Skakel in the death of Martha Moxley when both were 15 years old in 1975.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Thu Winter White House 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,172 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC