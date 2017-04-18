Six named as Greenwich's 2017 distinguished teachers
The 2017 Distinguished Teacher Award recipients are Cos Cob School fifth grade teacher Stephen Babyak, North Street School kindergarten teacher Victoria Morrison Cappiali, Greenwich High School history and psychology teacher Michael Galatioto, Greenwich High special education teacher Erin Randall, Eastern Middle School language arts teacher Bridget Suvansri and North Mianus School special education teacher Diane Taylor.
