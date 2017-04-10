Sex Abuse At Elite Connecticut Prep School Went On For Decades, Report Says
Choate Rosemary Hall, located in Wallingford, said that at least 12 former teachers had sexually molested students dating back to the 1960s, with at least one rape occurring. Choate is the alma mater of the late President John F. Kennedy, as well as first daughter Ivanka Trump and actress Glenn Close, who grew up in Greenwich.
