Scoop: the Mick on Fox - Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Sabrina tells Mickey she wants to augment her figure, so Mickey decides the best way to dissuade her from doing so is to do a test-run in public. Meanwhile, Jimmy takes Chip and Ben to a baseball game to teach them how to be more masculine in the all-new "The Implant" episode of THE MICK airing Tuesday, April 25 on FOX.

